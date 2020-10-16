Helen Atkins at the Harwood Art Center

Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh St. NW, Albuquerque, 505-242-6367, harwoodartcenter.org
Artist Helen Atkins’ sculptural installation, Soft, explores rituals of transformation and the relationship between physicality and identity, using the belly as a recurrent visual motif. Belly portraits taken from real individuals are incorporated into Atkins’ sculptures, video art, and a functional dining installation. Atkins’ intent is to exalt this part of the body, which is often kept hidden from view and is the subject of shame and scorn. “My creative work is motivated by a desire to explore identity, both introspectively and communally,” she says in a statement. “As an interdisciplinary artist, the common thread running through my paintings, sculptures, and community-based projects is its human focus.” Soft is currently on view by appointment (through Nov. 20) or on the Harwood Art Center’s website. Join Atkins for a free Zoom exhibit reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. Register in advance at harwoodartcenter.org/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.