Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, 435 S. Guadalupe St., second floor, 505-982-8111, zanebennettgallery.com
Using the symbolic language of glyphs derived from computer data, Turkish artist Hayal Pozanti creates two-dimensional abstractions that trace the history of digital technology in Turkey. Her works also reference facts related to climate change, the human impact on the environment, and loss of habitat. Hayal’s lithography is included in the exhibition Chromo, Zane Bennett’s annual winter/spring print exhibition, along with works on paper by Sol LeWitt, Helen Frankenthaler, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Mulroney, Bruce Nauman, Louise Nevelson, and other prominent artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. This is the first public showcase of the gallery’s formidable print collection since transitioning to the second floor of the space it shares with Form & Concept. Chromo is up through April 11.
