Harriet Yale Russell at Evoke Contemporary

Nurturing an innate desire to translate subjective experience into paintings, which she’s felt compelled to do since childhood, artist Harriet Yale Russell creates nonobjective abstractions that reflect a strong focus on design, color relationships, and composition. Originally from Rochester, New York, Russell relocated to New Mexico in the mid-1990s after earning an MFA at the San Francisco Art Institute. She draws inspiration from conscious thought regarding her life experiences, as well as from dreams, transforming them into emotive abstractions. For the artist, the act of painting is one of continual discovery. She paints without first doing any preliminary drawings or sketches, allowing for an element of spontaneity to enter into her practice. “You either tell the painting where it’s going, or it tells you,” she says. Russell’s exhibition Dark to Light is currently on view and continues through July 24.
Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
