Gus Foster at 5. Gallery

For more than 45 years, photographer Gus Foster detailed his travels across North America and other regions in panoramic images. He spent 15 years photographing the Rocky Mountains, scaling summits while laden with photographic equipment.
During his early years in Taos in the 1970s, he worked with antique panoramic Cirkut cameras and black-and-white film. He switched to color and newer cameras in the decades that followed, constructing a custom darkroom for developing and printing photographs as long as 16 feet. He’s a recipient of the 2021 New Mexico Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts.
At noon on Friday, Dec. 17, 5. Gallery opens As Time Goes By (through Jan. 21), an exhibition of works by Foster that coincides with the recent publication of the monograph Gus Foster: American Panoramas (Museum of New Mexico Press, 160 pages, $55) and the Harwood Museum of Art exhibition Gus Foster: Panoramic Photographs of Northern New Mexico (through April 17). Masks are required in the gallery.
