Guillaume Seff at Nüart Gallery

Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
French abstractionist Guillaume Seff’s lyrical, rhythmic paintings are a form of visual poetry. In his compositions, nonrepresentational, self-contained forms float in atmospheric planes of either dark or light tones, interacting with forms that recede or emerge from the background. His paintings seem derived from the stratum of the human emotional landscape and evoke a range of feelings. His solo exhibition, Les Ouvrages du Ressentir (Works of Feeling), continues through Sunday, Aug. 9. “Emotion is transient, whereas feeling settles and moves in a long-run temporality,” Seff writes in a statement. “The paintings are a testament to the history of these elements.” The works are available for viewing in the gallery or online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.