516 Arts, 516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org
The online exhibition Radical Reimaginings examines the medium of collage as a way of commenting on our times, contributing to the roles of artist as activist, and reconfiguring narratives, visually, through its juxtapositions of disparate imagery. 516 Arts partnered with the Kolaj Institute for the invitational, which features 40 artists from New Mexico and around the world. “To reimagine something is to destroy and rebuild,” writes artist and writer and exhibit co-curator Ric Kasini Kadour in the exhibition catalogue ($20, available at 516arts.org/store). “The nature of the act is radical in its implications. ... To not seize this moment and begin the work of reimagination is to give into ruination, to cede hope. If reimagination experts were such a thing, you would find them among collage artists.” The exhibition features artists from Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Canada, France, and Germany, as well as from Indigenous tribes in the United States. Radical Reimaginings is part of 516 Arts’ Museum from Home series of virtual exhibitions and is available on the museum’s website through Dec. 31. Register in advance at 516arts.org for a free online roundtable discussion, “Women in Collage,” that takes place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
