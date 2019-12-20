Southwest Contemporary, 1415 W. Alameda St., 505-424-7641, southwestcontemporary.com
You may be wondering “What’s the force that’s needed to accelerate a single kilogram of mass at the rate of one meter per second squared?” Despair not, because science has an answer: the newton, or (N) as its universally recognized symbol is written. The newton is used in describing phenomena that are observable by empiric experimentation but invisible to the naked eye. Perhaps these phenomena are not unlike the hidden force that drives creativity, although creative acts typically result in things that can be seen. You can view the result of some of this invisible force in the exhibition (N), guest-curated by artist Clayton Porter. The group show features work by three local artists: Nate Massé, L. Marta Andersson, and Chase Stafford. The show is up through Feb. 14.
