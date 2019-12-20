Exhibitionism: Christy Schwathe, KEEP Contemporary

Christy Schwathe, Moon Power (2019), oil on panel

KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Ste. 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com

From the personal to the archetypal, and from the quiet and intimate to the bold and intense, all things have their place in the cosmos — and under the roof of KEEP Contemporary. The eclectic showcase gallery for underground artists celebrates its third anniversary with Everything is Illuminated III. The group exhibition features a roster of gallery artists, including Christy Schwathe, Lea Bradovich, and James Medrano. From realist portraits to works of high fantasy and surrealism, there’s a universe to discover. The opening reception is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, and the show remains up through Jan. 19.

