Grist for the Mill at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum

Hundreds of gristmills once dotted the landscape in New Mexico, grinding grain to produce flour and meal for cooking. From the first recorded gristmill in New Mexico — in a letter written in 1599 from Don Juan de Oñate to his family in Chihuahua, Mexico — to today, Grist for the Mill explores the evolving technology used in New Mexico’s gristmills. The exhibition features historical documents, a portable gristmill from the museum’s collection, a grinding stone set from Mora, a stone from the Lemon Mill in Mesilla, and the “Schaublin Stone,” which sat for years outside of a bank in downtown Las Cruces. An online version of the ongoing exhibit is available at nmfarmandranchmuseum.org/grist-for-the-mill-new-mexico-an-online-exhibit. The onsite exhibit is by admission ($5 for adults; $4 for seniors 60 and over; $3 for children 4 to 17; $2 for active U.S. military and veterans; free for children 3 and under, museum members, and on Wednesdays for New Mexico seniors).
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, 575-522-4100, nmfarmandranchmuseum.org
