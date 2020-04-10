Gregory Ferrand at Evoke Contemporary

Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
Drawing his inspiration from a wide range of sources, including comics, the work of Mexican muralists, and midcentury fashion, artist Gregory Ferrand creates narrative scenes that are at once nostalgic and dreamlike. His work reflects the small dramas that play out in suburban settings and often depict moments of familial life and domesticity. In his recent work, he explores themes of disconnection and alienation. “It is ironic that we, as innately social animals, often struggle to feel connected with friends, family, our communities, society, and the world at large,” he says in a statement. “To overcome this, we set aside our basic instincts and learned biases in order to be ‘open.’ We hope, by doing so, to form a connection, so that we can reassure ourselves that we are not alone, that we share the same reality with someone else.” Ferrand creates his paintings, he says, as an invitation to the viewer to enter narratives with their own understanding of the world and discover the answers to questions like “What is truth?” and “What is reality?” for themselves. You can see his work on the gallery’s website.
