Artist Gregory Ferrand draws inspiration from comics, the work of Mexican muralists, and midcentury Americana. Nostalgic and dreamlike, he captures narratives that depict moments of familial life and domesticity, often in suburban settings. His works convey a powerful sense of psychological drama, and of estrangement and isolation. “My paintings explore the disconnection and alienation we often feel, despite (and sometimes because of) the close proximity in which we live to one and other,” he says in a statement. Fascinated by the subject of human interaction, his artwork blossomed out of his observations as an English teacher in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which he recorded in an illustrated journal. Ferrand joins gallery artists Nicholas Herrera, Lynn Boggess, Harriet Yale Russell, and others for Evoke’s Winter Group Exhibition. The show is currently on view at the gallery and online and continues through April 24.
Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.