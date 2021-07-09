Gregororgy Horndeski at Horndeski Contemporary, LLC.

Longtime classical music lover Gregory Horndeski began incorporating classical scores into the frames of his paintings after meeting the woman he would later marry, a pianist with a Ph.D. in music history. “This gave us something to discuss, and she could assist me in finding and interpreting scores,” Horndeski says of the work in the exhibition Music Paintings +. “The music I chose was usually programmatic, and by its very nature called forth visual images.” Horndeski creates his fluid compositions by pouring acrylic paints onto the canvas and spreading them with an assortment of knives. The scores, which include composer Igor Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, and Franz Liszt’s First Mephisto Waltz, are painted on the frames with brushes. In addition to the musical paintings, the show includes narrative works on the theme of the end of life. The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 9, and runs through Aug. 28.
Horndeski Contemporary, LLC., 703 Canyon Road, 505-231-3731 or 505-438-0484,
