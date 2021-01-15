The jocular works by artist Greg Stones bring a lighthearted touch and showcase his passion for the ridiculous and weird. A cat faces off against tentacled monsters, hedgehogs explore the craters of the moon, and a hybrid alien robot encounters a banjo-strumming penguin in the frozen North. “Born in Glocester, Rhode Island, where a man is a man, a woman is a woman, and babies are sent into the forest at the age of six months to be raised and educated by squirrels, I eventually broke free and went to Bates College in Lewiston, Maine,” says the artist, whose new works are available at Giacaobbe-Fritz. “In all seriousness, I don’t know where the ideas come from. Although I do suspect that Red Bull is involved.” Stones’ works are also available on the gallery’s website.
Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
