Ellsworth Gallery, 215 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com
Growing up in Gallup, New Mexico, artist Greg Ballenger learned to appreciate the range of architectural forms that exist throughout the Navajo Nation. In the paintings included in his solo exhibit, The Hazy World (Łid Bichahałeeł), he highlights the ingenuity of the rustic architecture of looms, homes, and other structures. Rendered in fine detail with an earthy palette, the paintings capture an aesthetic quality of forms that seem to be in intimate dialogue with the surrounding landscape. “The Hazy World (Łid Bichahałeeł) is inspired by my people’s creation story and cultural teachings about the necessity of harmony,” he said in a statement. “It is dedicated to the importance of architecture beyond any appreciation for beautiful facades, interpretations of blueprints, or property values. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Feb. 28, and runs through May 6.
