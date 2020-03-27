Ellsworth Gallery, 215 E. Palace Place Ave., 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com
Artist Greg Ballenger’s exhibition Smash Portraits is an addendum to his main show, The Hazy World (through May 3). In Smash Portraits, which hangs in the back gallery at Ellsworth, he explores painting as a means of healing the historic and generational trauma affecting indigenous peoples. He physically destroys and then reconstructs each portrait as captivating, figurative works poised at the edge of abstraction. The exhibition is on view by appointment through May 6.
