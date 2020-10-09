Gigi Mills at GF Contemporary

GF Contemporary, 707 Canyon Road, 505-983-3707, gfcontemporary.com
Artist Gigi Mills paints with a simple, elegant aesthetic, capturing landscapes and urban and domestic scenes in muted tones, flattened space, and reductive forms. Solitary figures inhabit sparse interior or exterior settings, accompanied by a household pet or other animal form. These anonymous figures often appear as silhouettes, and her paintings convey a dual sense of intimacy and universality. The Small Space, an exhibition of Mills’ new paintings, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 9, and runs through Oct. 25. Works from the exhibition can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
