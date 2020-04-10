Georgia O'Keeffe at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum

Georgia O’Keeffe, In the Patio VIII (1950), oil on canvas, gift of The Burnett Foundation and The Georgia O’Keeffe Foundation © Georgia O’Keeffe Museum [1997.5.8]

Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, 217 Johnson St., 505-946-1000, okeeffemuseum.org

Learn about one of New Mexico’s most prominent modernists, Georgia O’Keeffe, in a new section of the museum’s website, O’Keeffe from Anywhere, which explores her life and career. An online collection divided into six sections gives you access to O’Keeffe’s artwork, photo documentation of the artist and her circle, her letters, and a look inside her home, studio, and library. Download creative activities for kids inspired by her fine art and commercial work and visit her Abiquiú garden in real time via webcam. O’Keeffe, who died in 1989, created some of her most iconic works while living in New Mexico, including floral compositions, landscapes, and abstractions. The virtual experience is free of charge and is available through the museum’s website.

