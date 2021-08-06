Gene Kloss at Owings Gallery

Born Alice Geneva Glasier in Oakland, California, artist Gene Kloss (1903-1996) was a master printer of landscapes and portraits. Kloss was part of a circle that included Taos luminaries Joseph Henry Sharp, W. Herbert Dunton, E. Irving Couse, and Oscar E. Berninghaus. In Taos, she produced the finest of her alluring and enigmatic drypoint etchings and aquatints, capturing the mystique and allure of New Mexico’s landscapes, architecture, and rich cultural heritage. Insisting on complete artistic autonomy, Kloss pulled each print herself. Her retrospective exhibition A Lifetime of Impressions continues through Sept. 8. The exhibition features 102 prints that span six decades in Kloss’s career, during which time she was an accomplished watercolorist and oil painter, as well as a printmaker. View the online catalogue at gallerycatalog.owingsgallery.com.
Owings Gallery on Palace, 100 E. Palace Ave., 505-982-6244, owingsgallery.com
