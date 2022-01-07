Gary Oakley at Vivo Contemporary

Inspired by the concepts of birth, renewal, and activation as it relates to an artist’s studio practice, the artists at Vivo Contemporary present Awakenings, a show that explores the moment of clarity that comes with the meeting of the conscious and unconscious during the creative process. The exhibit features works in a variety of mediums, including painting, glass, mosaic, and mixed media. Artists include Gary Oakley, Norma Alonzo, Ann Laser, and Laurinda Stockwell.
The show opens during gallery hours on Wednesday, Jan. 12 (through March 8). A reception for the artists will be determined at a later date. Masks are required.
Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
