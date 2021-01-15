Oaxaca-based Zapotec artist Gabriela Morac explores elusive, pre-Hispanic figures found on Zapotec urns. The urns, or effigy vessels, are commonly found at archaeological sites in funeral contexts. The beings she depicts in her mixed media works on paper could represent Zapotec ancestral figures or serve as intermediaries between the earthly and divine realms. Her solo exhibition Binni Gulal (“ancestral seed” in Zapotec) continues online through January. “This exhibition is very important to me because it is the result of a process of awareness and transformation, not only in the act of choosing Zapotec ceramic figures for particular characteristics and symbolism and their re-significance based on my own worldview but, rather, as a process of personal and ideological transformation from different experiences and dynamics that generated knowledge at the time of making each of the works that make up this group,” she says.
Hecho a Mano, 830 Canyon Road, 505-916-1341, hechoamano.org
