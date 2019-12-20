Zalma Lofton Gallery, 407 S. Guadalupe St., 505-670-5179
Mexican American visual artist Frank Blazquez presents portraits, mixed media, and photomontages based on personal narratives that reflect the contemporary experience of those of Mexican American heritage. The project, which he began in early 2018, presents domestic imagery that’s relatable to anyone who grew up in the suburbs and juxtaposes it with examples of creativity from arenas outside of everyday experience, such as prison paños (pen and pencil artwork on fabric) made by inmates. The exhibition Mexican Suburbs includes photographs from his series Barrios de Nuevo Mexico along with work from 2019. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Dec. 20, and is on view through January.
