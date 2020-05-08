Ventana Fine Art, 400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com
Using an impasto technique, painter Frank Balaam creates paintings whose rich, tactile quality and vibrant color schemes amount to a celebratory paean to the natural world. In Timeless Forest, Ventana’s first solo exhibition of 2020, discover new works by Balaam that are inspired by Utah’s extensive Pando, a stand of aspens that covers more than 100 acres. The trees share a single root system, making the Pando one of the largest (and oldest) clonal organisms on the planet. Adept at painting portraits, murals, and landscapes, Balaam’s current passion is for trees, which he renders with a vibrant, luminous quality, capturing their appearance through the seasons. Timeless Forest opens online on May 8 and goes through May 19.
