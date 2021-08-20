Francis Livingston at Meyer Gallery

Painter and illustrator Francis Livingston’s paintings of Western landscapes and Pueblo architecture are reminiscent of the work of the Taos founders. His figurative works, cityscapes, and abstractions bear an impressionistic quality, and his Western and Southwestern-themed works convey an intuitive sense of patterns in the landscape, which he often renders using a combination of pastel tones and flashes of brilliant color. A solo exhibition of his work opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Aug. 20 and is on view through Sept. 2.
Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, No. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
