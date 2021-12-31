Francis DiFronzo at Evoke Contemporary

Nostalgia for the post-industrial American landscape is tinged with mystery and sadness in the paintings of Francis DiFronzo. Trains and boats are prominent elements in his compositions, but they lie in disuse, ravaged by time and the elements, offering a striking contrast to the often idyllic Western landscapes that surround them. DiFronzo renders his subjects with a convincing three-dimensional appearance by using the time-honored techniques of trompe l’oeil. He joins artists Jay Bailey and Jeremy Mann for Crossroads, an exhibition of three artists’ diverse interpretations of landscape. The opening reception is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and the show continues through Feb. 19. Masks are required.
Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
