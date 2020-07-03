Currents 826, 826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org
In 1980, American painter, performance artist, and environmental advocate Fern Shaffer began a series of performative shamanistic rituals in and around Chicago during equinoxes and solstices. She was inspired by her research on clairvoyant Edgar Cayce, anthropologist Michael Harner, and Romanian philosopher Mircea Eliade. Collaborator Othello Anderson documented them on film. Shaffer is one of 11 female artists in the exhibition Performative Ecologies, which was guest-curated by Patricia Watts of a member-based organization for artists addressing environmental concerns called ecoartspace. Others include interdisciplinary artists Cherie Sampson and Basia Irland, and performance artist and landscape architect Bonnie Ora Sherk. The exhibition is on view at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays by appointment. It runs through September. Info about the artists’ works is available on the gallery’s website.
