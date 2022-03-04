Fatima Ronquillo at Zane Bennett Contemporary Art

Founded in 2020 by Master Printer Steven Campbell and Director Christina Ziegler Campbell with a generous gift from Jack Lemon of Landfall Press, Black Rock Editions is a local fine art publisher and community-oriented print workshop.
Its focus is on producing works by B.I.P.O.C., women, and LGTBQ+ artists generally overlooked by museums and collectors. Black Rock Editions: A Print Showcase, celebrates Black Rock’s founding and explores the history of its legendary forebear, Landfall Press, in a display of works by renowned Landfall artists such as Christo and Judy Chicago and new works from Black Rock’s roster of artists.
The exhibition is on view through May 28. Masks and social distancing are required.
