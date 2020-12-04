Fatima Ronquillo at Meyer Gallery

Local self-taught artist Fatima Ronquillo’s paintings reflect the traditions of classical European painting and the colonial-era art of the Americas. Her work is steeped in magical realism and often features cherubic figures that are paired with objects and animals, suggesting symbolic associations. Her solo exhibition, Together, in which she explores themes of happiness and hope, developed during the pandemic as a response to societal unrest. “The realities of the coronavirus pandemic hit home in March, just as I was beginning a new body of work,” she says in a statement. “Suddenly, the paintings that had been germinating in my mind were arrested in thought, evolving as rapidly as the collective emotions all around me. ... A simple little sketch in the studio captured my attention. I was drawn to its simplicity and humble message. It is a small composition of clasped hands with two little birds. Emily Dickinson’s words came to me: ‘Hope is the thing with feathers.’” Together opens on Friday, Dec. 4, and continues through Dec. 10. All of the work is available for viewing online.
Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, No. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
