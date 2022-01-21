Etsuko Ichikawa at Turner Carroll Gallery

Japanese American artist Etsuko Ichikawa creates ephemeral works of graceful movement using fire and heat. Her pyrographs, made using a process of her own design, are a combination of studio practice and performance. In dance-like movements, she lays threads of molten glass across cotton paper, burning in the fluid, gestural abstractions.
“This work captures and eternalizes the immediacy of a moment, and it is a trace of my body movement with fluid glass,” she says in a statement. Her recent body of work, VITRIFIED, is a multimedia project involving uranium glass as a key element. After the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown in Japan, she endeavored to learn about vitrification technology, which transforms radioactive waste into glass for disposal. “This experience connected many things for me — my love of glass, my Japanese heritage and nuclear legacy, my perspective looking through the lens of America, and my fear, hope, and responsibility for the future.” View Ichikawa’s available pyrographs on Turner Carroll Gallery’s webpage for the artist (sfnm.co/gallery), and listen to a podcast where she discusses a recent residency at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park at sfnm.co/etsuko-ichikawa.
Turner Carroll Gallery, 725 Canyon Road, 505-986-9800, turnercarrollgallery.com
