Manitou Galleries, 123 Palace Ave., 505-986-0440, manitougalleries.com
Artist Ethelinda captures a sense of the power and majestic beauty of her equine subjects, which are often set against stark backgrounds with minimal environmental detail. The viewer is confronted directly with the august nature of her subjects’ physical forms. No two horses are alike, but all are possessed of a regal, wild presence. “There are paintings everywhere in nature,” she says in a statement. “Whenever I see one, I am usually so thrilled I want to scale the subject large, so that the viewer can really see how beautiful and fascinating it is.” Whether she’s painting a horse, a still-life, or a Western landscape, she renders the subject in a variegated palette, capturing a sense of nature’s stunning diversity of color. Manitou’s annual exhibition of Ethelinda’s new work opens with a 2 p.m. reception at the gallery on Friday, Oct. 2, and goes through Nov. 1. Her work can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
