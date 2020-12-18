Santa Fe native Estevan Ortega became interested in sculpting while working on artist Fredrick Prescott’s kinetic sculptures at Prescott Studios in Santa Fe. He’s taught in the Santa Fe Community College’s welding program for three years and creates sculptures in metal and stone that reflect the influence of the cultures and iconography of the Southwest. He joins sculptors Jake Lovato and Clayton Peshlakai, mixed media artist Emily Stern, and painter Lucas Gonzales for the staff exhibition SFCC’s Hidden Talents. The show draws from the work of select staff from outside SFCC’s arts program. Stern is on the faculty of the English department, for instance, and Gonzales is a nursing instructor. The exhibition is virtual and can be seen at sfcc.edu/sfccs-hidden-talents, along with a video tour produced by SFCC film equipment and lab technician Ashley Martinez. The online exhibition remains up through Jan. 31.
Visual Arts Gallery, Santa Fe Community College, 1601 Richards Ave., 505-428-1501, sfcc.edu/offices/visual-arts-gallery
