Esphyr Slobodkina at LewAllen Galleries

Russian-born modernist Esphyr Slobodkina (1908-2002) was a central figure in the early development of American abstract art. Attracting the interest of art collector Peggy Guggenheim, art historian Alfred Barr Jr., and critic Clement Greenberg, she became a pioneer of American abstraction for her geometric works, which expressed her interests in geometry, technology, and architectural forms. An interdisciplinary artist, Slobodkina worked in diverse mediums such as painting, textile, and collage. She was a founding member of the influential American Abstract Artists group, which included luminaries such as Piet Mondrian, Fernand Léger, and Josef Albers. LewAllen’s exhibition, The Many Worlds of Esphyr Slobodkina, includes examples of her still-lifes, cityscapes, and nonobjective abstractions, done in a variety of mediums. The show opens on Friday, April 2 (no reception), and continues through May 1.
LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
