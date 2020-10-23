Photo-eye Gallery, 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A3, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
Alien landscapes, distant planets, and nebulae all come to mind when looking at Ernie Button’s otherworldly photographs. But these colorful, swirling discs, which resemble gaseous objects in space, are actually the remnants of something much smaller and terrestrial: the traces of single malt Scotch at the bottom of glasses illuminated in different colors. Aficionados of fine spirits may recognize some the names in the titles: Glenlivet, Balvenie, Fire & Cane, and Glenfiddich XX. Button reminds us how easily scale can be misperceived; the captivating beauty of objects can often escape our interest. “Although my subject matter varies, my images tend to focus on the individual nature of objects (and occasionally people) and the unique qualities that each possesses,” he says in a statement. New work from his Vanishing Spirits series is on view on Photo-eye’s website and can be seen at the gallery or by appointment. Watch an interview between Button and Photo-eye Director Anne Kelly on Vimeo (vimeo .com/463243212), and read her Q&A with Button on Photo-eye’s blog (blog.photoeye.com).
