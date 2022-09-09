Ernest Knee at the Albuquerque Museum

Photographer Ernest Knee (1907-1982) lived in Santa Fe in the 1930s and 1940s and created a body of work that reflects the region’s cultural traditions and landscapes.
Photographers, painters, and printmakers throughout the 20th century were drawn, like Knee, to New Mexico’s varied terrain, from its mountains crowned by golden aspens to its white desert sands and pastel blue skies. New Mexico Landscapes features works on paper that reflect the various approaches artists use in their depiction of landscape, including realist and abstract views of the land as well as imaginative landscapes. The exhibit’s themes include sublime evocations of natural beauty, as well as landscape as the setting for conflict and colonization.
The show includes works by Knee, Jaune Quick-to-see Smith, Howard Cook, Dan Namingha, Jerry West, and others (through March 19). Admission is $6 with discounts available.
