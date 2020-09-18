Erin Currier at Blue Rain Gallery

Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
Whether depicting extreme athlete Wim “Iceman” Hof as the Buddha or professional tennis player Naomi Osaka surrounded by a halo, local artist Erin Currier invests the subjects of her mixed media collage works with nobility. Currier is a champion of individuals the world over who’ve fought to overcome obstacles in their efforts to make marks in their chosen fields or bring awareness to issues of social justice and political oppression. Currier, who has traveled to more than 50 countries, collects labels and wrappers from discarded items, incorporating them into her figurative compositions. “What consistently compels my artistic practice is the deep desire and sense of obligation to convey that which I have found to be true in all of the countries I have traveled to: that our commonalities as human beings far outweigh our differences,” she says in a statement. Muse in Motion: Athletes and Activism, an exhibition of new works, continues at Blue Rain through Sept. 26. Selected works can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.
