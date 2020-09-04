Erin Cone at Nüart Gallery

Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com
Artist Erin Cone’s figurative portraits combine elements of realism and abstraction in intriguing ways. Using reductive forms removed from the context of setting or place, the viewer is compelled to focus on the expressive, intimate qualities of her subjects. Her graceful, posed female figures appear to merge with the stark backgrounds where abstract, geometric elements converge with the figure, rendering them transparent. And yet, they also have a bold, graphic quality. Time + Tide, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Cone, is currently on view at the gallery through Sept. 13 or on Nüart’s website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.