Erin Cone at Nüart Gallery

Erin Cone, Eventide (2020), acrylic on canvas

Nüart Gallery, 670 Canyon Road, 505-988-3888, nuartgallery.com

Artist Erin Cone’s figurative portraits combine elements of realism and abstraction in intriguing ways. Using reductive forms removed from the context of setting or place, the viewer is compelled to focus on the expressive, intimate qualities of her subjects. Her graceful, posed female figures appear to merge with the stark backgrounds where abstract, geometric elements converge with the figure, rendering them transparent. And yet, they also have a bold, graphic quality. Time + Tide, a solo exhibition of new paintings by Cone, is currently on view at the gallery through Sept. 13 or on Nüart’s website.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.