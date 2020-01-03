Erik Sanchez at Foto Forum Santa Fe

Erik Sanchez, Savage in the Studio (2018), digital print

Foto Forum Santa Fe, 1714 Paseo de Peralta, 505-470-2582, fotoforumsantafe.com

Artist Erik Sanchez created his studio “savage” to skewer a stereotype that doesn’t conform, in any sense, to Native identity, yet remains a trope among non-Natives. The emotions such a word inspires — rage, anger, distress — are real enough, though. Staging himself as the protagonist in a series of images of this so-called savage, Sanchez critiques the history of misrepresenting Native subjects in art and photography. “I aimed for the Eurocentric idea of what a wild savage would look like and juxtapose that to a more cultured portrait emotion,” he says. “I expressed heavy emotions and played with irony by conveying an openness while portraying savage.” Sanchez is among the two-dozen photographers included in Foto Forum Santa Fe’s First Annual Members Exhibition. The opening reception for the show is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3 (through Jan. 31).

