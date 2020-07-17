Erik H. Gellert Cat/Cow

Erik H. Gellert, Cat/Cow (2020), mid-range stoneware with glaze and mason stain

Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center

The summer exhibition Match brings together works from Zane Bennett Contemporary Art’s print collection and works by Form & Concept artists. Each object is paired with a print from the collection based on aesthetic similarities, direct lines of influence, and shared themes, such as Debra Baxter’s spare white buffalo jaw bone and blown glass sculpture Phantom Breath (2020) and Louise Nevelson’s minimalist lithograph Essence Series (2) (1978). The show includes works by contemporary artists Erik H. Gellert, Thais Mather, and Wesley Anderegg, as well as notable 20th-century masters Mimmo Paladino, Jim Dine, and Kiki Smith. The show is open by appointment through Oct. 10, and can also be viewed on the gallery’s website.

