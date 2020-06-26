LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
“I love the paintings of Enrico Donati as I love a night in May,” wrote French writer and poet André Breton of the Italian American artist’s works. Embraced by the surrealists, as well as the abstract expressionists, the career of Donati (1909-2008) spanned seven decades. Through his work he pursued a personal investigation into the cycles of life, death, and the nature of myth, making a lifelong study of history, science, geology, and folk art, and often referencing fossils in his paintings. His work defies easy categorization. He built up his paintings in layers and sanded them down. He incorporated atypical mediums like ground quartz and sand, giving them texture and a sculptural quality. In the exhibition Visions of the Stone, LewAllen is showing work made over more than half a century of Donati’s life. The show opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 26 (through July 26). No reception.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.