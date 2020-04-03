Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art, 558 Canyon Road, 505-992-0711, chiaroscuro santafe.com
Navajo artist Emmi Whitehorse takes an intuitive approach to her compositions. Drawn marks and scrawls that suggest organic forms of nature float in atmospheric but nonspecific spaces that suggest landscapes or seascapes, or the metaphorical landscapes of the mind. “To make art, the act of making art must stay true to a harmonious balance of beauty, nature, humanity and the whole universe,” she said in a statement. “This is in accordance with Navajo philosophy. I have chosen to focus on nature, on landscape. My paintings tell the story of knowing land over time — of being completely, micro-cosmically within a place.” A selection of her work is available on the gallery’s website, and her work is also included in the University of New Mexico Art Museum’s exhibition catalogue for Indelible Ink: Native Women, Printmaking, Collaboration (through May 9), which is accessible at issuu.com/unmartmuseum/docs/online_magazine__1_ during the museum’s temporary closure.
