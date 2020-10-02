LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
The paintings of Emily Mason (1932-2019) are an exuberant investigation of color. She explored the visual effects of veiling colors under opaque layers of diluted paint in nonobjective abstractions. Mason used color as a means of expressing emotional qualities, and her paintings resonate with a sense of passion and feeling. She was the daughter of Alice Trumbull Mason, a founding member of the American Abstract Artists group in New York City, and a graduate of New York’s Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art. On a Fulbright grant in the 1950s, she studied at the Accademia delle Belle Arti in Venice, Italy, under futurist painter and printmaker Bruno Saetti. She was a longtime exhibiter at LewAllen. The exhibition Emily Mason: In Memoriam, includes more than 30 of her paintings on canvas, some of which are among her final works. The show is currently on view and continues through Oct. 17 during regular gallery hours and on the website.
