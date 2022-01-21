Emily Margarit Mason at Currents 826

Photographer Emily Margarit Mason uses her medium to explore how the multifaceted nature of experience might manifest emotionally. In her work, she aims to translate the perceived natural world into something felt. She joins artists Zuyva Sevilla and Kirsten Angerbauer for Vibrant Pools, an exhibition highlighting emerging artists in New Mexico who all work in new media.
Sevilla is an interdisciplinary artist who works with digital fabrication, sculpture, projection, and light to call our attention to the unseen energetic forces that surround us. Angerbauer, a queer interdisciplinary artist, investigates individual experience, perception, sensory data, and process-based transformation of materials in a practice that combines digital and analog design. The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 21 (through May 1). Masks and proof of vaccination are required.
Currents 826, 826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.