Emil Bisttram at Addison Rowe Gallery

Addison Rowe Gallery, 229 E. Marcy St., 505-982-1533, addisonrowe.com
A selection of some of the finest works by New Mexican modernists and artists who made New Mexico the subject of their work is included in the exhibition Gallery Highlights (on view through Jan. 15). Among the pieces by artists such as Emil Bisttram, Louis Ribak, and Raymond Jonson are works by the earlier Taos Society of Artists, a group that included Oscar Berninghaus and E. Irving Couse. Significant nonregional American modernists and postwar artists are on display, as well. The exhibit offers a broad assortment of artwork that features abstractions, landscapes, figurative works, and still-lifes, and it provides an overview of the gallery’s purview, which largely encompasses American artists from the early 20th century.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.