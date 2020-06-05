Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8111, zanebennettgallery.com
The gallery takes a unique approach to a community-curated online exhibition with The Love of Prints. The exhibition features works selected by gallery staff and their partners, who were asked to pick out prints from Zane Bennett’s collection for one another. Gallery director Jordan Eddy, for example, chose Richard Tuttle’s color lithograph A Sunny Day (1991) for his partner Kyle Farrell. And Farrell chose Robert Zakanitch’s serigraph Untitled — Mostly Mozart ‘77 (1977) in honor of Eddy. “I remember lying on the beach in Cape Cod and flipping through a magazine together, and we came upon this story on the Pattern and Decoration movement of the 1970s and ‘80s,” Farrell says in an interview on the website. “Robert Zakanitch was one of the founders of that movement, so this piece would’ve fit perfectly into that story.” The virtual exhibition and other heartwarming interviews with gallery staff and their partners, who discuss the prints they chose and why, are available online through June 20.
