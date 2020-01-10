Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com
Sculptor Elliot Norquist’s longtime interest in minimalist, geometric compositions extends itself to a series of representational new works. The artwork in the exhibit Mail Room is, ostensibly, based on commonplace objects such as envelopes, files, labels, and other items typical of an office setting or shipping center, which he recreates in powder- coated steel. But it’s the geometric configurations of these objects that parallel his past work, by calling the viewer’s attention to the intersecting planes and basic shapes of the objects, such as the simple rectangular form of a letter, the circular eyelet on a shipping tag, or the crenelated edges of a Forever Stamp. Mail Room opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 10, and is on view through Feb. 8.
