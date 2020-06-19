Plan B Arts, 1807 Second St., Suite 41,
805-223-5411, planbarts.com
Elizabeth Wiseman’s canvases are atmospheric forays in which chaotic abstraction is grounded by solid, sometimes geometric, form. “My work is unplanned,” she says in a statement. “It arrives like a messenger from an un-named country. I never know what a canvas will deliver.” Wiseman relocated to Santa Fe from Detroit in 1996 and entered a period where, she says, her muse slept. After studying law, working in hospice care, writing an opera, and working as a theater instructor at the New Mexico School for the Arts, “the muse woke ravenous for canvas and paint.” Anthropocene, a show that takes its title from a series of her recent paintings, continues through the summer solstice weekend (Sunday, June 21).
