Elizabeth Hohimer at Gerald Peters Contemporary

Gerald Peters Contemporary, 1011 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5800, petersprojects.com
Artist Elizabeth Hohimer creates site-specific, land-based bodies of work that incorporate weaving and other traditional textile processes. She explores the contradictory, deceptive nature of her materials. Her tapestries, for instance, closely resemble minimalist paintings. She finds atypical applications for textile techniques and traditional materials such as clay, which she uses to stain her textile-based works in an earthy palette of pinks, beiges, and creams. Cessation, an exhibition of 12 of her tapestries and sculptures, continues through Aug. 29. Hohimer, who lives in Marfa, Texas, finds inspiration in the remote landscapes of the West. Cessation is on view on the gallery’s website or by appointment.
