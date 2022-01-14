Elisa Lendvay at Form & Concept

The Debra Baxter- and Dawn Cerny-curated national group show She Dances Like A Bomb continues through Saturday, Jan. 15. The sculpture exhibition features artists with connections to the influential MFA program at New York’s Bard College. Artists include Elisa Lendvay, Taylor Davis, and Julia Klein, as well as Baxter and Cerny. The artists create works that challenge the legacies of minimalism and postminimalism. The show’s title is taken from a line from Emily Dickinson’s poem “The Soul has Bandaged moments.” The exhibition represents several generations of Bard’s sculpture professors and students. Masks are required.
Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
