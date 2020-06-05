New Mexico Arts, 407 Galisteo St., Suite 270, 505-827-6490, nmarts.org
Those on the front lines in the battle against the novel coronavirus find solidarity with New Mexico’s veteran artists. A New Mexico Arts’ community engagement initiative features the work of seven New Mexico veterans of the U.S. military in its new Essential(s) poster series. Each commissioned poster is printed with the statement: “From our veterans to our front line workers and their families: Thank you for your sacrifice, compassion, and resilience.” Each artist is a participant in New Mexico Arts’ Art in Public Places program, and the posters can be seen at public health offices, hospitals, fire departments, and grocery stores across the state. They are also being featured on the New Mexico Arts and the Military’s Facebook page (facebook.com/newmexicoarts). New Mexico Arts and the Military connects veterans and military families with arts-related resources to aid them with healing and reintegration.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.