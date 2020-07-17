Acosta Strong Fine Art, 640 Canyon Road, 505-982-2795, acostastrong.com
Much of the work of figurative painter Edward Gonzales depicts Hispanic and Southwestern cultures. With family roots in New Mexico that extend back to the 16th century, you might say it’s ingrained in him. “My art has to do with family as iconic image,” he says in a statement. “I’m intrigued by the challenge to create paintings that evoke emotions, memories and visions of times past in a contemporary way.” Rendered in loose brushwork, his vibrantly colored canvases evoke the wet-on-wet paintings of the Ashcan School and 19th-century realists while retaining a distinctive style of his own. His solo exhibition We Who Endure — Hispanic Images of the Southwest opens on Sunday, July 19, and a tentative reception is to be announced. View works by Gonzales on the gallery’s website. The exhibition runs through Aug. 1 and is the last show at the gallery before it opens its new location at 200 Canyon Road.
