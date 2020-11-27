Edward Bateman at Photo-eye Gallery

The work of photographer Edward Bateman resembles the majestic and ragged mountains of Yosemite National Park, but Bateman recreates that photogenic terrain using 3D-printed models. Faced with limited possibilities for travel during the pandemic, he turned to his studio practice, using geographic data to make near-precise replicas of Yosemite. They're as rich in detail as his 3D printer would allow. At first glance, they appear as natural earth formations beneath enigmatic dark skies (replete with clouds, which were created by a fog machine). The images are atmospheric and haunting, recalling a landscape tradition that reached a pinnacle in the work of photographers such as Ansel Adams. Access Bateman's virtual exhibition Yosemite: Seeking Sublime at yosemite.photoeye.com. The exhibition features an interactive function that allows the user to zoom in on the details in each image. The virtual show is available on an ongoing basis.
Photo-eye Gallery, 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A3, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
